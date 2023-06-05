Setu Advertising's Wagh Bakri Laundry Insert wins big at ABBY One Show Awards & Afaqs - Marketers Excellence 2023

With 2 silver, 2 bronze and 1 Merit award for this Laundry Insert Innovation and another 3 silver & 1 bronze for Sahyadri Aarogya Wari, SETU breaks into the top 10 of Creative Agency of the Year at Goafest 2023 as per the metal tally.
The Wagh Bakri Laundry Insert by Pune-based Setu Advertising, which essentially created a new outreach medium by innovating the age-old laundry newspaper insert, has won multiple awards at the recently concluded Goafest 2023. With a rich haul of 5 awards - 2 silver, 2 bronze and 1 merit award - the Laundry Insert received a huge thumbs up from the jury.
Additionally, it also won a bronze at the Afaqs Marketers Excellence Awards 2023.
Rugwed Deshpande, Director, Setu Advertising, is obviously delighted. "As advertisers & marketers, we are always looking for innovative ways to reach out to the people. We at Setu, had been deliberating over this laundry insert for some time, since the pandemic, as it offered a very low-cost, high penetration advertising medium, which was also highly attention-grabbing. Finally, in April 2022, we executed the idea with Wagh Bakri Tea in different hyperlocal markets making it totally unmissable", he said.
The Wagh Bakri Laundry Insert, which leverages the age-old laundry insert, cleverly spoke about the Kadak tea, while comparing it with the Kadak ironing of the freshly pressed clothes received from a laundry. The multiple categories in which it won awards include: Direct Response Flat Mail (Silver), Branded Content (Silver), 2 bronze in OOH (Ambient) and Merit award in Direct Response (Press).
Watch the case study here - https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cs_VqNHNytN/?igshid=MmJiY2I4NDBkZg==
Nikhil Khaire, Content Head, Setu Advertising, who worked closely on this idea had an interesting take. "We were trying to look for an effective & low-cost print medium that helps brands catch the attention of Indian households during their early morning busy schedules. We also wanted to do something for the laundrywalas, who faced economic distress, during the pandemic and after it By helping them lower the cost of paper needed for laundry insert, we also tried to create a new source of income for them."
Meanwhile, another piece of work by Setu won big at Goafest 2023. Aarogya Wari for Sahyadri Hospitals won Integrated (Silver), OOH - Ambient (Silver & Bronze) and Branded Content (Silver).
(We got this information in a press release).