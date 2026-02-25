Seventh Triangle & ZEPIC host retail roundtable in Mumbai

Seventh Triangle, in collaboration with ZEPIC, hosted a leadership roundtable in Mumbai on February 24, bringing together senior executives from retail and direct-to-consumer brands to discuss shifts in hybrid commerce and consumer behaviour.

The discussion centred on evolving purchase journeys, omnichannel execution and the role of artificial intelligence in retail operations. Participants examined how consumers now move across multiple touchpoints, including social media, reviews, marketplaces, brand websites and physical stores, before making purchase decisions.

The conversation also addressed changing notions of brand loyalty, with participants noting that repeat behaviour is increasingly linked to product relevance, experience and operational consistency rather than legacy positioning. The operational challenges of balancing marketplace growth with physical retail presence were also discussed.

Prashant Gupta, co-founder, Seventh Triangle, said: “If today’s room taught me anything, it is that the Indian consumer hasn’t changed their standards, they still want value for money. What has changed is the path to that decision. The journey now jumps from reels to reviews to marketplaces to stores, and consumers have developed a sharp filter for noise. In that world, growth without a moat is just motion. A product that genuinely meets customer needs, an experience that stays consistent, operations and supply that don’t wobble, and data that helps you improve with every sale, that is the future of retail in India.”

Naveen, CEO of ZEPIC, said: “In an era of brand infidelity and endless choice, relevance is the new competitive advantage. Retail is moving beyond segmentation to real-time signals, and brands that listen better and act faster will define the next decade. In a world of fragmented journeys and low switching costs, resonance, not reach, will define consumer loyalty.”

The roundtable was attended by Meena Bhatnagar, global head – CRM & CX, Malabar Gold & Diamonds; Vikas Dwivedi, chief of Staff – CEO’s Office, Mafatlal Industries; Soumya Kant, co-founder, Clovia; Alok Dharadhar, senior leader, Style Union; and Rohit Kant, brand head, The Bear House.

(afaqs! got this information in a press release)