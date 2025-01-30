Shah Rukh Khan joins DP World ILT20 exclusive on ZEE

Shah Rukh Khan brought his presence to the DP World ILT20. This marks his third consecutive year attending the event. The actor made a special appearance to cheer for his team, the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, during their game against the Dubai Capitals.

Season 3 of the DP World ILT20 featured performances from players like Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Sam Curran, Andre Russell, and Nicholas Pooran.

Indian fans can catch all the tournament on ZEE’s 15-linear TV channels; this includes &Pictures SD, &Pictures HD, Zee Cinema HD, Zee Anmol Cinema 2, Zee Action, Zee Biskope, Zee Zest SD, Zee Cinemalu HD, Zee Telugu HD, Zee Thirai, Zee Tamil HD, Zee Kannada HD, Zee Zest HD, &Flix SD and &Flix HD. Additionally, the event will be available on one of India’s leading OTT platforms, ZEE5.

