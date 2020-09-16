ShareChat acquires HPF Films

The acquisition will help ShareChat and Moj strengthen its content operations, creator engagement and brands solutions.
ShareChat, the leading Indian social media group, today announced its acquisition of HPF Films, a video production company specialised in digital content. The acquisition will help ShareChat and Moj to strengthen their efforts towards building a better content ecosystem, establishing a stronger creator fraternity, and augmenting their advertising solutions for brands.
Started in 2018, HPF Films has ideated and produced 3500+ titles across different formats including web-series, digital ads, short films, and documentaries for 20+ brands like Meesho, OKCredit, ixigo, and Ola among others. Some of its best creations include popular shows like Zindagi Express, Ishq Mohalla, The Dating Scientist, What The Goat and Stones & Wounds.
Commenting on the acquisition, Manohar Charan, VP - Corporate Development and Strategic Finance, ShareChat, said, “As ShareChat continues on the aggressive growth journey, it is important for us to invest and build capabilities required to sustain growth on a large base. This acquisition will help us build a framework for our creators and nurture them to evolve as influencers on the platform. Moreover, HPF’s strength on creative side will also help us in creating innovative, high performing advertising solutions for the brands looking at engaging with our audiences”
With the acquisition, a 25-member team from HPF Films has already joined ShareChat and will be contributing towards content operations, digital marketing, creative solutions and creator management for both ShareChat and Moj.
(We got this information in a press release).