Shark Tank India season 3 witnesses 20% growth in new users

The season has received support from influential brands and has seen over 50 crore of investment across 54 deals.
In the third season of Shark Tank India, innovation meets ambition as entrepreneurs from across the country pitch their groundbreaking ideas to a panel of twelve Sharks. The season has seen 20% increase in new users, and notably, 37% increase in users who watched on CTV.
In season three, businesses like Pizza Galleria and Conscious Chemist have seen remarkable growth following their appearances on Shark Tank India. Pizza Galleria experienced a 4x surge in sales and a 20x spike in web traffic, with over 1000 franchise inquiries. Conscious Chemist saw a 4x increase in revenue and a 5x increase in website visitors. Tiggle and Koparo also achieved significant growth, with Tiggle's sales increasing 6x and website traffic 5x, and Koparo's sales growing 6x and website traffic 10x.
Season three has received support from influential brands, strengthening its impact. ACKO has come on board as a co-presenting partner, maintaining a steadfast three-year alliance. PokerBaazi also continues the association stepping up as the co-presenting sponsor, enriching the Shark Tank India 3 experience with its engaging segment, Baazigar of the Day, hosted by the witty Rahul Dua. This light-hearted addition brings a dose of fun and camaraderie into the high-stakes atmosphere of the show, allowing pitchers to unwind, showcase their personalities, and even bag exciting prizes along the way.
The show is co-powered by upGrad, IDFC First Bank has come on board as the banking partner, and ICICI Direct, Unicharm’s Sofy Feminine Care brand along with Sensodyne have joined as partner sponsors, enriching the show's network of pivotal partnerships.
Ranjana Mangla, head ad revenue, Sony LIV, said, "Shark Tank India has led to a positive change within the society by promoting entrepreneurship, fostering innovation, and empowering individuals to achieve their dreams. This season has seen more than 50 Cr of investment across 54 deals by the sharks so far, with businesses from Personal Care & Fashion, Technology and Food & Beverages getting most of the investment share. The show’s Impact has been such that many Startups after appearing on the show have seen massive growth in the sales and website traffics showcasing the immense potential of the show on the start-up ecosystem. This makes the show a great opportunity for brands as well."
Navkiran Singh, founder and CEO, Baazi Games (Parent group of Pokerbaazi), added, "Over the years, we have realised that the skills of a competent entrepreneur always make him win in any situation, Shark Tank India is all about making the right decisions under pressure, constantly analysing the market opportunities with the perseverance to excel in the game, and this alignment makes our partnership with Shark Tank a natural fit."
