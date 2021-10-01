Shemaroo Entertainment emerges As The Creative Power House at Promax India 2021

Wins eight awards for its extraordinary creativity in a variety of fields.
Shemaroo Entertainment added another feather to its hat by winning 8 awards – 6 gold and two silver across various categories at the recently concluded Promax India 2021. Being a leading content powerhouse, Shemaroo has, over the last few years been consciously adding to its creative prowess. These awards emphasize the progress Shemaroo has achieved in this journey.
Out of the 8 awards, Shemaroo bagged 6 gold for the Best Promo Team: CSS team, Best Movies Promo: Wild Bollywood Creatures, Best Special Event Promo: World Animal Day, Best Editing: Entertainment in one Box, Vertica Video: Action Reaction, and Best Promo using only Programme footage: World Animal Day. The remaining two were silver for the Most outstanding Marketing initiative (in-house): World Animal Day and for Best Logo Design across multiple media: Wild Bollywood Creatures.
The Promax Awards recognises excellence in on-air promotion, branding and advertising and felicitates marketers, and creatives in the media and entertainment industry. This was the 18th edition of the Promax Conference and awards, themed ‘Art of Pivot’.
Delighted on winning the Promax 2021 awards, Hiren Gada, CEO, Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd., said, “This is a very proud and exciting moment for all of us at Shemaroo. The credit goes to our dynamic team that has worked relentlessly to deliver the best. These awards are a testimony to our efforts to constantly offer the best to our consumers and partners”.
