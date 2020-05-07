Shemaroo Entertainment launches 3 exciting animated series for kids - Bal Ganesh, Akbar Birbal, and TreeHouse Tales

While the evergreen Akbar Birbal series showcases the camaraderie between the ruler and his minister, the legendary characters greatly influenced one and all and became the most loved characters in Indian folklore. Tales of Akbar & Birbal are full of quick wit and humour - a treat for the entire family. The series shows Birbal using his intelligence and presence of mind to provide justice to the people who come to Akbar seeking for his help. He also uses his intellect to amuse the emperor or calm him down when he is angry.