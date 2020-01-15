Shemaroo Entertainment launches a new Marathi movie channel

Sending his good wishes, the multitalented actor, Shreyas Talpade said, ‘Shemaroo has been the pioneers and legends of the industry, with a huge content library. It was high time they came up with a channel of their own. And I am glad, they are doing this because we as film makers always look for new and better avenues to showcase our work and projects. Over the last few decades, Shemaroo has emerged as a leader in the content space. They have always been at the forefront and taken our work to the viewers in the best possible manner. So now that they are launching their new channel, I am sure in no time it’s going to rule the Marathi film market and become the number 1 channel. All my good wishes to Shemaroo on the launch of their new Marathi movie channel, Shemaroo MarathiBana. I hope that they show some of my films and we continue to work together in the future.’