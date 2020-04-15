Shemaroo Entertainment’s music catalogue, now on Spotify

Shemaroo Entertainment, India’s leading content powerhouse, today announced its association with Spotify, world’s most popular audio streaming platform, under which Shemaroo will provide access to its vast music content library to Spotify users.
With over 25,000 collection of songs, the company has a strong foothold in the Indian music industry with content ranging across different genres and eras, including some of the most popular foot-tapping songs under its banner that have proved their fan following in the past. The association will be a treat for all Spotify users, giving them access to a wide range of Indian music categories across languages from the house of Shemaroo.
Spotify, which has been in the Indian market for a year now, is committed to working with local partners in the country’s audio industry, to make more content accessible to its users.
Commenting on the association, Hiren Gada, CEO Shemaroo Entertainment said, “We are elated to partner with the leading global music streaming service, Spotify and present our vast music library to the music lovers in India. Shemaroo has always believed in innovating and refurbishing its content to fit in our audience's tastes and preferences and our association with Spotify is a testimony to the grandeur and high-quality content we have in our library. We will be associating with many more international partners in the future to ensure our content reaches music lovers worldwide.”
Shemaroo Entertainment’s FilmiGaane channel on YouTube recently crossed 30 Mn subscriber mark. It is currently ranked at #4 in India and has an extensive Bollywood music library. The company also initiates various activities on their social media platforms for all the music lovers sitting across the globe.
(We got this information in a press release.)