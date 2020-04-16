ShemarooMe and Dhiraagu partner to entertain the Maldives audiences with masala Indian content

ShemarooMe, the OTT video streaming platform by India’s leading content powerhouse Shemaroo Entertainment Limited today announced its association with Maldives leading and the largest provider of telecommunications and digital services, Dhiraagu. This partnership will increase availability & brand visibility for ShemarooMe in Maldives amongst the subscriber base of Dhiraagu TV (IPTV).
With a huge bank of over 3700+ titles, the partnership with ShemarooMe will boost the content offerings of Dhiraagu TV and offer genres across Bollywood movies, Classic cinema and Bengali Movies. With this association, ShemarooMe will be reaching out to a wide base of audience across the Maldives region and entertain the Indian diasporas across all age. ShemarooMe will be available in Maldives for Dhiraagu TV users with an introductory discount offer of 50% till 1st June’2020.
Commenting on the association, Hiren Gada, CEO, Shemaroo Entertainment Limited said, “We are delighted to partner with Dhiraagu TV and mark our entry into the Maldives region. Dhiraagu has a strong subscriber base, which will help enhance the brand visibility and strengthen the presence of ShemarooMe globally. ShemarooMe has a vast library of multi genre and multi-regional content and we are sure to entertain all the audiences across.”
Further adding to the announcement, Mahmoud Dasser, chief marketing officer of Dhiraagu stated, “We are happy to welcome ShemarooMe on board and are glad to associate with a company that has a legacy of entertaining its audiences for years. We are hopeful that this partnership will enrich lives of our customer by granting them with access to high-quality content.”
(We got this information in a press release.)