ShemarooMe and Dhiraagu partner to entertain the Maldives audiences with masala Indian content

With a huge bank of over 3700+ titles, the partnership with ShemarooMe will boost the content offerings of Dhiraagu TV and offer genres across Bollywood movies, Classic cinema and Bengali Movies. With this association, ShemarooMe will be reaching out to a wide base of audience across the Maldives region and entertain the Indian diasporas across all age. ShemarooMe will be available in Maldives for Dhiraagu TV users with an introductory discount offer of 50% till 1st June’2020.