ShemarooMe and DocsApp join hands to fight against COVID-19

ShemarooMe and DocsApp together enable people to Stay Home, Stay Healthy and Stay Entertained.
As India gears up to gradually lift the lockdown, we will have to build and exercise crucial new habits such as physical distancing, wearing masks, and maintaining hand and face hygiene. While the revival of activity may spread Covid-19, it should be our top priority to still contain the spread of the disease.
ShemarooMe, the OTT platform from India’s leading content powerhouse Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd and DocsApp, the digital healthcare platform, have joined hands to fight against COVID-19 by enabling/helping individuals to stay at home. The sole objective of this initiative is to promote staying healthy and getting entertained while Staying Home to help contain the spread of the virus.
Subscribers on ShemarooMe platform may avail complimentary medical consultation on issues related to COVID-19. Users will also have access to free online consultations across 20 specialities from expert doctors at the comfort of their homes, without the risk of stepping out and possibly being exposed to the virus. Besides medical consultation, the initiative will also help in busting myths, reducing panic, and educating consumers about the virus and other related issues.
On the other hand, to help individuals be mentally happy & entertained, ShemarooMe will provide access to its multi-genre, multi-lingual content at only Re. 1 as part of the initiative to DocsApp users. Experts believe that consuming content encourages emotional release. This release of emotions can have a cathartic effect and makes it easier for a person to become more comfortable in expressing their emotions. Individuals can enjoy unlimited access to ShemarooMe’s vast content offerings of 3700+ titles comprising of Bollywood classics, Regional cinema in Gujarati, Marathi & Punjabi, live access to aartis from famous shrines and access to newly released critically acclaimed Bollywood Premieres every week.
“With our healthcare platform, DocsApp, we have been constantly striving to make expert medical assistance available to the majority of the common public. By collaborating with ShemarooMe, for the Staying Home and Staying Entertained initiative, we will be helping a larger portion of the Indian population with access to high-quality healthcare & encouraging them to Stay Home, Healthy and Entertained” said Satish Kannan, Co-Founder & CEO, DocsApp and MediBuddy.
Adding to that Zubin Dubash, COO -Digital, Shemaroo Entertainment, said “Shemaroo lives by the traits of keeping people first and following the same suit we’ve partnered with DocsApp to ensure all individuals are safe at home with access to expert doctors at the touch of a button. Our partnership could not have come at a more appropriate time when Work from Home is becoming a global norm and consumers are taking enough precautionary measures to stay safe. While staying at home is the need of the hour, this association will provide DocsApp users access to varied content offerings available on ShemarooMe so they can indulge in some desi style entertainment and friendly distraction for only Re. 1 in the first month. Additionally, the complementary medical consultation service to our subscriber base will help them seek expert advice on matters such as COVID-19.”
Shemaroo has always invested in relationships and has been at the forefront of innovation. This new initiative will bring together the best of both worlds which involves high-quality healthcare and great entertainment
(We got this information from a press release.)