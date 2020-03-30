ShemarooMe and TCL partner to bring the best of entertainment to its audiences

TCL, the global top-2 TV Company, has announced its association with ShemarooMe, the OTT video streaming platform by India’s leading content powerhouse Shemaroo Entertainment Limited.
Driven to provide a one-stop-solution for home entertainment to its users, TCL has been growing the content offerings on its platform. The global leader is already counted amongst the top 5 TV companies in India, riding on the back of its innovative AI x IoT offerings in the home appliances segment. With this association, TCL has added over 3,700 titles, boosting the content on its platform across genres like Bollywood, Regional, Comedy, Kids and more.Furthermore,the association will also enable ShemarooMe to expand its presence andreach out to a wide base of audience, both in the metropolis and beyond.
Further adding to the announcement, Mike Chen, general manager, TCL India said, “We believe in creating an enhanced ecosystem of entertainment. Our partnership with Shemaroo Entertainment is a combination of high-end TV along with high-quality content offerings is an added value to the ownership and entertainment experience of TCL customers in India.”
Commenting on the association, Zubin Dubash, COO Digital, Shemaroo Entertainment said, “We are delighted to partner with TCL to offer ShemarooMe to all TCL smart TV users. This partnership becomes even more relevant with the home being the new workplace.With Work From Home becoming a global norm, the world also needs time to unwind, with some "Watch From Home". Therefore, with over 15,000 hours of multi genre, multi-regional content on ShemarooMe we plan to make that experience even more perfect and relaxing.”
ShemarooMe will be available on the latest TCL Smart TV units and will be available on the launch bar, giving quick and easy access along with a complete digital entertainment experience. The app would be available on TCL television sets that are QLED to Android TV enabled ranging with advanced technology such as AI-powered Android TVs and the recently launched Android Pie (9.0).
