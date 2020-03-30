ShemarooMe and TCL partner to bring the best of entertainment to its audiences

Driven to provide a one-stop-solution for home entertainment to its users, TCL has been growing the content offerings on its platform. The global leader is already counted amongst the top 5 TV companies in India, riding on the back of its innovative AI x IoT offerings in the home appliances segment. With this association, TCL has added over 3,700 titles, boosting the content on its platform across genres like Bollywood, Regional, Comedy, Kids and more.Furthermore,the association will also enable ShemarooMe to expand its presence andreach out to a wide base of audience, both in the metropolis and beyond.