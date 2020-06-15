ShemarooMe announces World Digital Premiere of Bollywood movie ‘Yahan Sabhi Gyani Hain’

The satirical comedy film is the story of a Kanpuriya man Pappu Tiwari essayed by Atul Shrivastava whose family survives by selling his properties at a good price.
ShemarooMe’s Bollywood Premiere is all set to showcase the World Digital Premiere of the movie “Yahan Sabhi Gyani Hain” from 12th June onwards. The family entertainer stars Bollywood’s most loved actor Atul Shrivastava along with Apoorva Arora, Vineet Kumar, Neeraj Sood, Shashi Ranjan and Meena Naithani as the main characters. Written and directed by Anant Tripathi, the film revolves around a delusional and dysfunctional Kanpuriya family who are in search of a hidden treasure. A complete family entertainer with a perfect mix of humour, Yahan Sabhi Gyani Hain makes it a must watch.
The satirical comedy film is the story of a Kanpuriya man Pappu Tiwari essayed by Atul Shrivastava whose family survives by selling his properties at a good price. When he is down to his last ancestral piece of land, he dreams of his late mother and is soon led to believe that there is a hidden treasure that lies underneath the property. Ecstatic, Pappu turns down offers to buy the land and even fixes his daughter`s marriage. But try as they might, the treasure is not found, and the wedding date inches closer. In the process of finding the treasure they learn the true lessons of life. The movie was released on 7th February, 2020 in the theatres and had received phenomenal response from the audiences, now the viewers get to enjoy the same experience from the comfort of their homes.
Commenting on World Digital Premiere of the movie, the lead actor Atul Shrivastava shared, “Yahan Sabhi Gyani Hai is a great film and I am sure the audiences will connect with the movie. I had great fun shooting with the entire cast and the set had become one big family. I am excited for the World Digital Premiere of the movie on ShemarooMe at such a time where families can watch and bond over this movie together.”
Bollywood Premier is a standout offering by ShemarooMe in the OTT space. The property is known to showcase critically acclaimed Bollywood movies every Friday, that have a strong story line and great entertainment value. These are the films that the audiences might have missed watching at the theatres but now, with ShemarooMe they can watch these movies at the comfort of their homes. Taking the legacy of its parent company Shemaroo Entertainment forward, ShemarooMe understands the pulse of its audiences and is a treat for all movie buffs and Bollywood lovers across the globe.
The Bollywood Premiere line-up on ShemarooMe includes exceptional movies like Door Ke Darshan, Paharganj, One Day: Justice Delivered, Kissebaaz, Ekkees Tarreekh Shubh Muhurat, Paharganj, SP Chauhan, Gone Kesh, Marudhar Express, Marrne Bhi Do Yaaron which have been well received by the audiences. Bollywood Premiere has successfully engaged with audiences and is now entertaining them at the comfort of their homes, catering to a global audience across more than 150 countries.
