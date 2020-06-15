ShemarooMe announces World Digital Premiere of Bollywood movie ‘Yahan Sabhi Gyani Hain’

The satirical comedy film is the story of a Kanpuriya man Pappu Tiwari essayed by Atul Shrivastava whose family survives by selling his properties at a good price. When he is down to his last ancestral piece of land, he dreams of his late mother and is soon led to believe that there is a hidden treasure that lies underneath the property. Ecstatic, Pappu turns down offers to buy the land and even fixes his daughter`s marriage. But try as they might, the treasure is not found, and the wedding date inches closer. In the process of finding the treasure they learn the true lessons of life. The movie was released on 7th February, 2020 in the theatres and had received phenomenal response from the audiences, now the viewers get to enjoy the same experience from the comfort of their homes.