ShemarooMe partners with Airtel Xstream Premium

The new partnership is an addition to ShemarooMe’s growing network of top B2B partners.
ShemarooMe, over-the-top (OTT) video streaming app of Shemaroo, today announced a partnership with Airtel Xstream Premium, a video streaming service, from Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), India’s premier communications solutions provider. The partnership will strengthen ShemarooMe’s presence by tapping into Airtel’s 300+ million customer base across India. With this partnership, users will get access to ShemarooMe’s vast content library along with 14 other Indian and Global OTT’s with a single access login on Airtel Xstream Premium app on mobile and large screens (TV, tablet and PC) at just Rs 149/month and Rs 1499/year.
ShemarooMe, is a one-stop destination for Bollywood (Premiere and Classic), Devotional, Comedy, and Kids’ content that can be viewed by audiences across all age groups and beyond metros. It also has a vast content library of multi-genre, multi-lingual content that offers a plethora of entertainment options to the consumers.
Hiren Gada, CEO – Shemaroo Entertainment said, “We are delighted to partner with Airtel Xstream and expand our reach across the country. The partnership with Airtel will not just enable us to reach out to a wider audience but also allow the users of Airtel Xstream to get access to ShemarooMe’s varied content repository. With this association, we have strengthened our longstanding relationship with Airtel and look forward to more such collaborations.”
Adarsh Nair, CEO Airtel Digital, said, “Shemaroo is a pioneer in the content space, and we are glad to partner with its video streaming app, ShemarooMe on Airtel Xstream Premium. Through this partnership, Airtel customers will get access to ShemarooMe’s entire content library in addition to other OTT’s, unlocking the exciting world of video entertainment for India’s growing tribe of digitally connected audiences.”
ShemarooMe has a strong partnership network with over 50 partners across platforms such as E-commerce, Banking & Payment App, Telecom, OEMs, Media, ISPs/Broadband, etc.