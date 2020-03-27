ShemarooMe to spread Humour amidst the wake of rumours

With an agenda to keep the netizens minds off the panic, uncertainties and the commotion created by the spread of unauthentic information amidst the COVID-19 self-quarantine period, ShemarooMe has curated a special content tray of entertaining movies to maintain a constant supply of entertainment in the times of social distancing intact. During the time of ‘Watch From Home’ the platform will be offering a series of binge worthy Bollywood movies to its audiences.
Through the Ab Rumor Nahi Humour Phailega marketing campaign, ShemarooMe will be offering over 75+ Bollywood movies that will take the audiences down the memory lane with iconic films ranging from 70’s retro to modern romance. The OTT platform will be streaming classic cult films such as GolMaal, Chupke Chupke, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Chashme Buddoor, Khatta Meetha, amongst other blockbuster movies that are a part of the newly created content category. The films under this Quarantine movie category are admired and loved by generations and is high on the family entertainment quotient.
ShemarooMe’s new marketing initiative offers a binge worthy joy ride to all the Asli fans of Bollywood and has been specially designed to provide an extra dose of entertainment in times when the audiences are practising staying home and self-quarantining with their families and loved ones.
With over 15,000+ hours of multi-genre, multi-regional content available on ShemarooMe makes it a perfect combination for the diverse audience sitting across the globe. ShemarooMe brings a vast content library of Bollywood Premieres, Classic Cinema, Regional, Kids and Devotional content for families to spend time together getting uninterrupted dose of entertainment.
