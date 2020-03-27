ShemarooMe to spread Humour amidst the wake of rumours

Through the Ab Rumor Nahi Humour Phailega marketing campaign, ShemarooMe will be offering over 75+ Bollywood movies that will take the audiences down the memory lane with iconic films ranging from 70’s retro to modern romance. The OTT platform will be streaming classic cult films such as GolMaal, Chupke Chupke, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Chashme Buddoor, Khatta Meetha, amongst other blockbuster movies that are a part of the newly created content category. The films under this Quarantine movie category are admired and loved by generations and is high on the family entertainment quotient.