ShopClues and ShemarooMe enter into strategic partnership

“At ShopClues, we’ve always thought out of the box and adapted to changing trends and customer demands. We want our customers across India to have access to a diverse range of products and now, with this tie-up, services. Our partnership with ShemarooMe will give them one more thing of value to look forward to on our platform and app. With more people staying and working from home due to the current situation, we see a growing demand for entertainment services made available to users in an easy and convenient manner. This is why we decided to go live with ShemarooMe as our OTT partner. We will continue to expand the package offers with frequent additions for users going forward,” said Sanjay Sethi, chief executive officer, ShopClues.