ShopClues and ShemarooMe enter into strategic partnership

App and website will now offer ShemarooMe subscription packs to Indian and regional cinema viewers.
Catering to the rapidly growing demand for digital entertainment post-lockdown, ShopClues, has entered into a strategic tie-up with ShemarooMe, the OTT video streaming service of Shemaroo Entertainment Limited.
With this collaboration, ShopClues has marked its foray into the services market offering its customers, particularly all Indian and regional cinema viewers, unlimited entertainment services that they can purchase through subscriptions from ShopClues app or at www.shopclues.com. The sale of ShemarooMe subscriptions is live on both platforms of ShopClues.
“At ShopClues, we’ve always thought out of the box and adapted to changing trends and customer demands. We want our customers across India to have access to a diverse range of products and now, with this tie-up, services. Our partnership with ShemarooMe will give them one more thing of value to look forward to on our platform and app. With more people staying and working from home due to the current situation, we see a growing demand for entertainment services made available to users in an easy and convenient manner. This is why we decided to go live with ShemarooMe as our OTT partner. We will continue to expand the package offers with frequent additions for users going forward,” said Sanjay Sethi, chief executive officer, ShopClues.
The objective behind this win-win partnership is to provide ShopClues users access to ShemarooMe’s affordable and diverse content packages on its website and app through various mediums. The alliance will enable ShopClues’ consumers to enjoy multi-genre, multi-regional content that includes Bollywood Premiere, Bollywood Classic, Kids, Devotional, Comedy, and Regional content of ShemarooMe at the comfort of their homes. To begin with, four annual subscription packs will be available for consumers.
All ShopClues customers can use their loyalty points or CluesBucks Plus to buy ShemarooMe subscriptions. ShemarooMe offers specialized content trays for regional languages such as Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, and Punjabi.
“ShemarooMe is committed to entertaining the Indian audiences and has always been a step ahead by providing unique offerings that satiate the entertainment needs of the viewers. The partnership further deepens our penetration and reach and helps us connect with a larger set of audience who seek quality entertainment,” said Zubin Dubash, COO Digital, Shemaroo Entertainment Limited, while commenting on the association.
