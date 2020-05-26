Shoppers Stop celebrates EID across its online channels during Lockdown 4.0

The brand has roped in Being Human one of its partner brands, wishing Eid Mubarak prominently on it channels.
While COVID-19 has created an unprecedented challenge for brands to connect with their target audience, Shoppers Stop has been consistently engaging consumers with meaningful and entertaining initiatives. The leading retail brand has taken a unique and well-thought-out approach to stay connected while showing empathy with their audience.
As Eid has been approaching, Shoppers Stop first launched the Eid shopping campaign on their website, app as well as on their Facebook and Instagram pages. This campaign hinges on the #selfieidi campaign which encourages consumers to indulge themselves with an ‘eidi’ while also gifting their near and dear ones through online shopping channels.
The Eid shopping campaign has the participation of multiple brands across men’s wear, women’s wear, ethnic wear, kids’ merchandise, beauty, and home amongst others.
During this time, Shoppers Stop has also managed to add new brands to its portfolio while their team works from home including Gap USA (men and kids), FKNS, Swisse, Sandy & Sky, Michael Kors (Jewelry), WOW, Bombay Shaving Company, Miniklub, Marc Anthony, Guerlain, Untaro and Just Herbs.
The brand has roped in Being Human one of its partner brands, and one can see actor Salman Khan, the most relevant icon for Eid from Bollywood, wishing Eid Mubarak prominently on it channels.
Shoppers Stop has once again innovated with its brand identity for Eid and creatively wished their customers.
This follows its earlier innovations and campaigns for the healthcare workers and the 9pm candlelight event by the prime minister.
