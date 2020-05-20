Shoppers Stop launches a new campaign for Eid

Campaign highlights celebrations with oneself and family amidst lockdown.
This Eid, Shoppers Stop, India’s leading fashion and beauty destination invites you to get #Selfieidi ready! The brand in their new campaign, encourages their customers to get dressed up and celebrate the festival safely indoors.
The mandated lockdown should not curb the spirit of the festival and the celebrations should not stop! Customers can get all dressed up and show the world how best they are celebrating the festival at home. Post a picture of your Eid celebrations, tag Shoppers Stop and use #Selfieidi to win discounts and E-Vouchers!
So, this Eid, splurge on yourself, pamper yourself, love yourself! Buy your favorites on the Shoppers Stop App and Website and remember to click a #Selfieidi. Tag the brand and get amazing rewards.
The contest winners will be announced on Facebook and Instagram handle of Shoppers Stop.
In addition to the campaign, Shoppers Stop will also be wishing their customers Eid Mubarak on the day of Eid in a unique way on its social media page.