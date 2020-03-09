Shoppers Stop launches ‘Recycle for her Cycle’ program on Women’s Day

After successful campaigns like, It’s Our Time, Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day; Shoppers Stop, India’s premier fashion and beauty destination, launched a path breaking initiative, Recycle for her Cycle on Women’s Day. With this initiative Shoppers Stop is all set to empower women. Through this program, Shoppers Stop aims at generating employment opportunities for marginalised women. This initiative will generate approximately 2 lakhs beneficiaries. Shoppers Stop’s initiative launched on Women’s Day is supported by Anupama Chopra, Tisca Chopra, Richa Chadha and Kalki Koechlin and they have recorded videos and encouraged the patrons to donate clothes. Under the donate your clothes for recycling program approximately, 12.5 tons clothes were donated.
These clothes are upcycled to products like asans, bags and jholas. Shoppers Stop is also curating menstrual hygiene kits for women who lack access to such products. These kits are made from sustainable products and comprise of 2 re-usable sanitary napkins and 1 undergarment. Additionally, Shoppers Stop is also doing an in-store activation by giving these hygiene kits to customers to be further given to their domestic help, cooks, maids, and their support staff free of cost. Shoppers Stop has also encouraged customers to record their videos on the initiative and spread the word. Through this program the brand has reduced 3.6 kg of carbon dioxide emission.
Commenting on the initiative, Uma Talreja, customer care associate, chief of marketing & customer officer said, “50 percent of our customer base and 63 percent of employees of shop floor are women (day shift). A quick survey revealed that lot of women are interested in the health and wellness of their support staff. Women’s productivity takes a back seat when they don’t have proper access to menstrual hygiene and it’s almost akin to a sick situation. We thought that we were in a position to impact a lot of women through our customers and decided to launch this initiative. We were able to tie it in with our sustainability efforts through garment reuse and upcycling and it made a lot of sense to consumers who supported it whole heartedly. Brands need to support community goals. At Shoppers Stop, we are glad that we have been able to do our bit”
Through its initiatives, Shoppers Stop provides women with the life of dignity and respect they deserve. For their recent campaign on Valentine’s day, Shoppers Stop encouraged acid attack victims to gift themselves a life of love and strength. Additionally, Shoppers Stop contributes to rebuilding the lives of acid attack survivors for every product purchased from the beauty section.
