Shoppers Stop launches #StayInForMeDad campaign for Father’s Day

Urges patrons to stay in and celebrate with loved ones.
Shoppers Stop launched a heartfelt #StayInForMeDad campaign for Father’s Day. Father’s Day is a great opportunity to let your fathers know that they are an integral part of your life. It is a perfect day to honour their contribution! They selflessly work in interest of their families and help in moulding the lives of children for a better future. Given the current scenario, Shoppers Stop is encouraging patrons to pamper their dads in safety of their homes and celebrate Father’s Day.
Unlock 1.0 has started. Yet we want our parents to stay at home. Especially our Dads, who have been itching to get back to their morning jogs or vegetable shopping or hanging out with friends. How do we get our Dads to stay at home for a little longer? With a sweet gesture from Shoppers Stop. The brand brings to you a variety of products and offers to help your Father stay in, while not missing out on his indulgences.
This Father’s Day encourage your dad to pick a hobby, look stylish, make time for himself and indulge him with a special gift. You may also inspire him to chase his creative side by starting to write a novel and penning down his thoughts. Additionally, you may catch up on his favourite movies or make him pursue his culinary skills and cook a meal for your mom. You may add an element of fun to all of this by shopping and availing offers across multiple categories at Shoppers Stop such as Apparels, Accessories, Fragrances and Grooming to celebrate fatherhood.
(We got this information from a press release.)