Short video app Likee educating people on corona, busting myths

One of the hashtags trending on the short video app is #FightCorona, which has already clocked more than 55 million views. Under this hashtag, creators have suggested the various precautions that we need to take in the battle against Covid-19. A total of three steps have been highlighted by most of the creators:

1. Washing hands frequently using soap, handwash or sanitizer

2. Covering face with mask or elbow, but do not use your hand

3. If cold and cough stays longer, please go see a doctor