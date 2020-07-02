Shortlisted films of the lockdown film fest – now on NFDC

The National Film Development Corporation of India has acquired the rights to screen the shortlisted films of the Lockdown Film Festival on their website.
The unique and innovative Lockdown Film Festival is now going places. The National Film Development Corporation of India has acquired the rights to screen the shortlisted films of the Lockdown Film Festival on their website. Carrot Films believes this will give the budding filmmakers significant exposure - since a wider cross-section of discerning viewers will get to see their creative expressions in a nationally reputed and much-coveted platform.
Carrot Films started the festival as an opportunity to provide a creative vent to the aspiring filmmakers during these trying times. For this stay-at-home filmmaking competition during the COVID-19 lockdown, entries were invited from across the nation. They were asked to make and submit a 3 min. short film, based on the theme 'PERSPECTIVE'.
Making films while staying indoors might seem like a tough challenge – but so is work from home – which requires a revised approach towards work, and a sense of heightened responsibility. And that is exactly why they thought of this festival!
The response that Carrot Films got was truly inspiring as they received over a thousand registrations within the stipulated one week’s span. They brought together a panel of select jury members that included Sharmila Tagore, Prahlad Kakar, Ratna Pathak Shah, Adil Hussain, Hiten Tejwani, Iqbal Niyazi, Gautam Rode, Ken Ghosh, Nivedita Basu, Modhura Palit, and Ida Ali. The panel was chaired by seasoned filmmaker, Aparna Sen. Certificates were given to all the participants which was signed by our esteemed Jury Panel.
Aahana Resorts, Jim Corbett, and Hats Off Productions, Mumbai were our prize sponsors for the competition. Shri. Prakash Javadekar, Hon’ble Minister of Information & Broadcasting also extended his support to this film fest.
Carrot Films even collaborated with renowned names like R. Balki, Sushma Seth, Raza Murad, Mahima Chaudhry, Usha Uthup, Sachin Pilgaonkar, JD Majethia, Kubbra Sait, Sawan Dutta, Sonali Kulkarni, RJ Archana, Piyush Pandey, Indraneil Sengupta, Sona Mohapatra, Anubhav Singh Bassi, RJ Khurrafati Nitin, Ankit Siwach, Parambrata, Falguni Vasavada Oza and several other eminent personalities for encouraging our participants through positive messages.
This not-for-profit initiative was their attempt to sustain integrity and hope in these uncertain times through art - and this was the reason why the registration was made free of cost. There were no monetary benefits even for the Jury Members and other celebrities they had collaborated with. It was organized for a noble cause - encouraging people to stay at home while at the same time give vent to their creativity.
Led by talented film-maker & activist Ishani K. Dutta, Carrot Films is an enthusiastic team of storytellers, specializing in the production of socially relevant and thematically strong films. With more than 17 years of experience, they have produced 1000+ films for a plethora of clients from both the public and private sectors. Their long format documentaries have been selected for numerous Domestic and Global Film Festivals, and won numerous Awards.
(We got this information in a press release).