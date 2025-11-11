Shreyas Talpade narrates new documentary on Shirdi Sai Baba Temple

Gopi Films, in collaboration with the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust, Shirdi, has announced 24 Hours Inside the Temple – Shirdi, a documentary directed by Harsh Pandya and Shekhar Jha that offers a 24-hour look at life inside the revered temple. The film, set to premiere in January 2026, will stream across the official digital platforms of the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust.

The documentary captures the temple’s rhythm of faith, devotion, and service - from early morning prayers to midnight rituals. Rather than focusing solely on religious ceremonies, it aims to portray the community of devotees, volunteers, and priests who keep the temple’s ecosystem of Seva (selfless service) alive every day.

Renowned actor Shreyas Talpade has narrated the film’s trailer in Hindi and English. “As an actor, I’ve been part of many stories — but this one is different. ‘24 Hours Inside the Temple – Shirdi’ isn’t just about rituals or religion; it’s about the heartbeat of faith that never stops. Lending my voice to this documentary allowed me to experience the spirit of Seva up close — the devotion, discipline, and humanity that keep the temple alive around the clock. It’s not a performance; it’s a feeling. I hope audiences can sense that same energy and connection when they watch it,” said Talpade.

Shri Saibaba Sansthan’s, chief executive officer, Goraksha Gadilkar (IAS), said: “The Shirdi Sansthan’s service system goes far beyond operational management — it is devotion in action. This project was inspired by the quiet strength and sincerity of those who serve day and night, expecting nothing in return. With the invaluable guidance and wholehearted support of the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust, Shirdi we have sought to capture and share that living spirit of Seva with audiences around the world — a reminder that true faith is best expressed through selfless service.”



(afaqs! got this information in a press release.)