Shri Rajnath Singh flags off MY FM’s ‘Sur Salute’ initiative

MY FM, the radio arm of Dainik Bhaskar group presents, Sur Salute, a unique initiative that celebrates patriotism through music. Inaugurated by the Honourable Defence Minister, Shri Rajnath Singh, he lauded MY FM for the effort that aims to keep the spirit of patriotism high.

Appreciating the initiative, the defence minister also sang a few lines of patriotic song “Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyara Hai” to pay his own musical tribute to the armed forces.

He credited the Indian Army for the success of Operation Sindoor, calling it the evidence of India’s zero-tolerance against terrorism.

The initiative aims to pay tribute to the courage and dedication of Indian soldiers through musical salutes. MY FM RJs set out on a Tiranga tour. The symbol of national pride - the Tiranga (Indian flag) is being carried across MY FM markets by RJs. Every city will witness a grand welcome of the Tiranga, accompanied by musical bands playing patriotic tunes.

The culmination will be in New Delhi, where the flag after travelling through all the cities will be hoisted at the National War Memorial.

Tune in to MY FM and listen to gripping stories of Indian Army’s bravery narrated by war veterans.

Sur Salute is not just a confluence of patriotism and music but also a powerful platform for the listeners to express their respect and gratitude towards the Indian Armed Forces.

