Shweta Tiwari’s evocative verse about motherhood for Main Hoon Aparajita touches an emotional chord with celebrity moms

Juhi Parmar, Barkha Sengupta, Teejay Sidhu, Manasi Parekh, Mahhi Vij & Charu Asopa amongst several others react to Shweta’s video and applaud her initiative!
Over the past 30 years, Zee TV has emerged as a leading broadcaster that brings its viewers stories on subjects close to their hearts and introduces them to characters that become an integral part of their daily lives! And once again, the channel joined hands with Bodhi Tree Productions to present its viewers with a new fiction offering – ‘Main Hoon Aparajita’. The show follows the heart-warming journey of a doting mother who is preparing her three daughters for the rollercoaster called life after her ex-husband Akshay finds love outside the marriage and abandons them! In the run-up to the much-awaited launch of the show, its lead actress Shweta Tiwari has put out an evocative monologue on her social feed featuring herself as the character Aparajita, narrating in verse the evolving role of a mother in the current context. The thought-provoking video that touches upon nuances of motherhood and speaks of equipping your daughters from an early stage to be strong and face the curveballs of life with a relentless spirit has made waves on social media, crossing 1 Mn views in a short span of time. Apart from spreading like wild fire across social media, this heartwarming ode to motherhood has touched an emotional chord with several celebrity moms from the entertainment fraternity including Juhi Parmar, Barkha Sengupta, Manasi Parekh, Mahhi Vij , Charu Asopa and Teejay Sidhu.
Shweta’s caption reads, “Ab hai nahi woh zamaana, jahan Maa sikhaati thi betiyon ko chup-chaap sehna. Aaj ke zamaane ki Maa ne haar maanna nahi seekha, aur apni betiyon ko bhi sikhaati hai yahi saleeka. Miliye ek aisi hi Maa se, #MainHoonAparajita mein”
Inspired by Shweta, Juhi Parmar, Barkha Sengupta, Manasi Parekh, Mahhi Vij, Charu Asopa and Teejay Sidhu also took the initiative forward as they resonated with Aparajita’s idea of upbringing her daughters, while talking about Main Hoon Aparajita’s unique storyline. The popular celebrity mothers expressed on social media how the world expects a quintessential mother to be and how it’s always the mother who is accountable for her daughter’s upbringing and moral values. However, in today’s world, every mother is teaching their daughter to be strong, independent and self-reliant. In line with the show’s core premise of a mother single-handedly raising her three daughters, the actresses also talked about how Aparajita is an inspiration to all the mothers out there!
As Juhi Parmar mentioned, “Times are changing, mindsets are evolving, and old traditional methods of parenting are fading to make way for new dimensions of motherhood. One such fine example of progressive motherhood is ‘Aparajita’, who is not only single-handedly raising her daughters, but also paving the way for them to become independent.”
Mahhi Vij also added, “Aparajita’s story is an inspiration for every mother out there who wants her daughters to be strong, self-reliant and lead life on their own terms. I look forward for this story to unfold on television and touch countless lives”
(We got this information in a press release).