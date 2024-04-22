Simpli Namdhari's hosts Masterclass with MasterChef India Finalist Priya Vijan

Hema L, head of marketing at Simpli Namdhari's, expressed delight at the success of the event. "With the advent of mango season, we wanted to add value to our customers' shopping experience by offering them an opportunity to not only purchase fresh, residue-free mangoes from our store but also learn how to create delectable dishes using them," said Hema. "Collaborating with Chef Priya for this masterclass was a fantastic experience, and we're thrilled that our customers thoroughly enjoyed the event."