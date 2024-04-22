Simpli Namdhari's hosts Masterclass with MasterChef India Finalist Priya Vijan

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The masterclass, titled 'All Things Mango', took place at Simpli Namdhari's store in Bangalore.
Simpli Namdhari's, a premier 100% vegetarian omnichannel retailer, partnered with Chef Priya Vijan, a finalist from MasterChef India, to host an exclusive masterclass for it's customers centered around everyone's favorite summer fruit– mangoes.
The masterclass, titled All Things Mango, took place at Simpli Namdhari's store in Bangalore and was attended by eager participants looking to explore creative and healthy ways to incorporate mangoes into their diet. From refreshing mango smoothie bowls to zesty mango salsa, the chef demonstrated a variety of recipes while promoting a healthy lifestyle.
Priya Vijan, renowned chef and collaborator for the masterclass, emphasised the importance of incorporating healthy eating habits into daily routines. "It's crucial for everyone to eat healthy, and events like these provide the perfect platform to explore innovative recipes that are both delicious and nutritious," said Chef Priya. "I'm thrilled to have collaborated with Simpli Namdhari's to share my passion for cooking with the participants and help them discover new ways to enjoy mangoes."
Hema L, head of marketing at Simpli Namdhari's, expressed delight at the success of the event. "With the advent of mango season, we wanted to add value to our customers' shopping experience by offering them an opportunity to not only purchase fresh, residue-free mangoes from our store but also learn how to create delectable dishes using them," said Hema. "Collaborating with Chef Priya for this masterclass was a fantastic experience, and we're thrilled that our customers thoroughly enjoyed the event."
Participants had the chance to learn from Chef Priya as she demonstrated recipes such as mango chia pudding, mango barfi, and mango rolls with mango-cilantro dipping sauce. The interactive session allowed attendees to engage with the chef, ask questions, and gain valuable insights into the world of culinary artistry.
Simpli Namdhari's remains committed to promoting healthy living and culinary exploration, and events like the All Things Mango masterclass underscore the brand's dedication to enriching the lives of its customers.
