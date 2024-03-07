Simpli Namdhari's launches People’s Choice Awards celebrating top-selling products

Commenting on the success of the People Choice Awards, Hema L, head of marketing, Simpli Namdhari's, expressed her delight, saying, "We are thrilled to see such enthusiastic participation in the inaugural edition of the Choose Goodness: People’s Choice Awards. This initiative not only celebrates the products that resonate most with our consumers but also reinforces our commitment to providing quality and satisfaction. We are grateful for the overwhelming response and look forward to continuing to delight our customers with innovative experiences."