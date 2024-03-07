Simpli Namdhari's launches People’s Choice Awards celebrating top-selling products

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The initiative strengthens the brand's bond with customers and provides valuable insights for future developments.
Simpli Namdhari's, a 100% vegetarian omnichannel retailer, has announces the successful culmination of its inaugural People’s Choice Awards, an initiative aimed at recognising and celebrating consumers' favourite products across various categories under its Choose Goodness Campaign.
Simpli Namdhari's brings this innovative concept to India for the first time, marking a significant milestone in consumer engagement and appreciation within the retail landscape. The Choose Goodness: People’s Choice Awards, launched on February 14th, 2024, invited consumers online across India to cast their votes for their preferred products in diverse categories ranging from fruits and vegetables to staples, dairy, snacks, and more. Through this engaging platform, they aimed to highlight the top-selling and loved items while fostering a deeper connection with their valued customers.
The voting spanned across major cities in India, received an overwhelming response with a over 17 lakh participants, across cities as follows: Bangalore (40%), Chennai (10%), Delhi (15%), Hyderabad (20%), and Mumbai (15%). Voting was conducted on popular social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and WhatsApp. The "Choose Goodness: People’s Choice Awards" reflects the diverse preferences of consumers across different cities, highlighting the unique culinary preferences of each region. Additionally, Simpli Namdhari's shared origin stories with its audience through advertisements on social media handles like Facebook and Instagram, enlightening the audience about the origins of each category and intriguing them to vote for their favorites.
The culmination of this exciting initiative took place during an engaging Instagram Live awards ceremony hosted by Shaayan Bhattacharya, popular RJ at 104 Fever FM. The event was a celebration of consumer preferences and product excellence, where the winners in each category were unveiled.
Category Winners:
Exotic Fruits: Mango
Regular Fruits: Pomegranate
Exotic Vegetables: Broccoli
Regular Vegetables: Tomato
Staples: Sona Masuri Rice
Dairy: Curd
Snacks: Cookies
Vegan: Vegan Icecream
Beverages: Mixed Fruit Cold Pressed Juice
Dry Fruit: Cashew
Chocolate: Dark Chocolate
Food: Pizza
Commenting on the success of the People Choice Awards, Hema L, head of marketing, Simpli Namdhari's, expressed her delight, saying, "We are thrilled to see such enthusiastic participation in the inaugural edition of the Choose Goodness: People’s Choice Awards. This initiative not only celebrates the products that resonate most with our consumers but also reinforces our commitment to providing quality and satisfaction. We are grateful for the overwhelming response and look forward to continuing to delight our customers with innovative experiences."
Through these awards, the brand actively engages with customers, empowering them to voice their preferences and choose goodness. This initiative strengthens its bond with customers and provides invaluable insights into their tastes and desires, shaping future product developments and marketing endeavors.
