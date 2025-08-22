Simpolo Tiles & Bathware unveils new brand positioning ‘Live Lavish'

Simpolo Tiles & Bathware today announced “Live Lavish” as its new brand positioning—an invitation to enjoy luxury that looks spectacular, works beautifully, and is effortless to live with every day. The platform champions elegant design paired with real-world resilience, reflecting Simpolo’s long-standing commitment to craft, innovation, and everyday usability since 1977.

As the brand scales its vision, Simpolo also confirmed that two new manufacturing facilities—its Naidupeta plant in Tirupati and the Maliya plant in Gujarat—will be fully operational by the end of this year, strengthening capacity, product range, and service to partners across India and global markets.

Rooted in the insight that many aspiring homeowners hold back from truly opulent spaces due to upkeep worries, Live Lavish reframes luxury as effortless. From living rooms to high-traffic hospitality spaces, Simpolo’s portfolio is designed to deliver striking aesthetics with easy maintenance—so beautiful spaces can be enjoyed, not just admired.

The flagship campaign—conceptualised with creative partner Sideways and led by Hrithik Roshan—brings this ethos to life in a contemporary setting. Without leaning on overt demonstrations, the narrative showcases how Simpolo’s design-first surfaces stand up to everyday moments, big and small, with grace.

Brand Quote: “At Simpolo, Live Lavish is more than a line—it’s a promise. We believe true luxury should be as effortless as it is beautiful. With our two new plants in Naidupeta (Tirupati) and Maliya (Gujarat) going fully operational by year-end, we’re scaling this promise for our customers and partners—offering greater choice, consistency, and speed, while continuing to elevate the experience of living with beautiful spaces every day.”