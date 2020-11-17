Singapore Tourism Board in collaboration with BookMyShow launches ‘My Singapore Connect’

Beyond the episodes, the partnership will also look to take ‘My Singapore Connect’ to the next level by enabling the artists to meet in person in Singapore, when normalcy returns and travel is possible, to turn their inspirations to reality across their art forms.

Speaking on their association with ‘My Singapore Connect’, the artists said:

Zoya Akhtar: "The appetite for cinema is fast continuing to evolve, with audiences across the globe having access to content like never before! Cinema as an art form has been transcending geographical barriers for decades now but technology has enabled it to reach everyone. My association with ‘My Singapore Connect’ - an initiative by the Singapore Tourism Board and BookMyShow is a true reflection of that evolution. I am so excited to catch up with Boo Junfeng and see the world through his films, his eyes as he takes me through some of the most iconic locations in Singapore, a country that remains one of my most favourite destinations to visit and I can’t wait to shoot there now that I have seen locations that were as yet hidden away to a tourist."