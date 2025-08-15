Sintex launches AI-Generated anthem to mark 50 years

Sintex, India’s leading water tank manufacturer, proudly marks its 50th year with an AI-generated brand anthem— a bold fusion of legacy and technology. The anthem commemorates the brand’s 50-year journey of safeguarding water — built on trust, love, and loyalty of millions of Indians. The initiative mirrors the brand’s larger transformation journey — from being synonymous with water tanks to now becoming a leader in integrated water management solutions.

The anthem celebrates Sintex’s firm commitment to driving India’s progress through health and hygiene and honouring people who have made the brand a household name for almost five decades. The words ‘Saaf paani, sahi paani, sabka adhikaar hai’ – reflects the brand’s belief that good health and hygiene are not luxuries, but essential rights of every citizen.

The film vividly showcases India’s rich & vibrant regional diversity, capturing how different Sintex tanks have stood the test of time – through harsh climates from Kashmir to KanyaKumari – from deserts of Rajathan to freezing peaks of Himalayas! The heartfelt line - ‘Har Ghar Ki Shaan hai Sintex, Bharat Ki Jaan Hai’ celebrates the bond of love, care and trust that Sintex shares with the nation.

Yashovardhan Agarwal, managing director, Welspun BAPL and director, Sintex said, “For the past 50 years, Sintex has been a part of every Indian’s life. For us this is more than just a corporate milestone – it is a celebration of the trust, love, and loyalty that generations have placed in Sintex. The aim was to convey a simple yet impactful message – “Real freedom lies in good health.” For the next 50 years our aim is to create a lasting impact and lead with breakthrough solutions that shape a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable water future for India. This AI anthem is not just a film – it is the triumphant beat of our legacy and the harmonious promise of a healthier India.”