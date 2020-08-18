Sirca Paints India launches new communication ‘Ghar Hai Aapse’

It has already been launched in the digital domain, the team is now working on to scale it up to a TV commercial which they will be shooting soon.
Sirca Paints leading name in wood coatings celebrates the house owners/dwellers who are ultimately the main reason behind it all through their new communication and that's the integral belief behind the journey of the brand so far
However, from an advertising standpoint, brand Sirca was indeed on a seek out to even this state with good communication that brings out the true essence of the brand as a whole. DigiStreet Media, the brand's Strategic Marcom partner, coloured it right from the concepts to creatives to derive seamless execution of the communication. But then came COVID-19 and nothing was the same before. It is this Covid situation that indeed propelled the 3 words to a height that was never fathomed.
This pandemic forced everyone to take refuge in their houses, and the situation was such that everyone was forced to not only work from home but do everything from home! Coming to a standstill was never an option for Sirca for the brand always believed in moving ahead and overcoming any and all challenges. In order to strengthen and help them go on, the DigiStreet team has put on their thinking hat so as to figure out what can be done for the brands; to keep the buzz alive with a message that resonates and lift. In a time like this, Darpan Sharma, CEO & Strategist at DigiStreet Media, came up with the communication for brand Sirca – Ghar Hap Aapse.
“Actually, I came up with this communication before the outbreak and it’s based on the general fact that we humans do best to create our own world in our homes but hardly get any time to stay in this personal dreamland of ours due to the pace of our life and chasing our own expectations with us. A home looks home if the people it belongs to stay in it and cherish it with love”, says Darpan. “This thought of a home with people is quite fascinating and relatable at the same time. Coincidently, the client also had a subconscious need for brand communication that gels with their belief system, and this message resonated with them right away!”
Sirca as a brand, rates very high in terms of awareness and quality of its products. “However, we wanted a seamless association with its end-users; users who are at home, the user that is you, or any user who wants to nurture the place called home and is ever ready to enhance its beauty. Of course, all these are done by Sirca, but you’re the one who gets it done at home and when you spend time at it. Hence ‘Ghar Hai Aapse’!” Darpan further added.
The creative team at DigiStreet Media, who are still carrying out the Work from the Home schedule, came together to structure this communication for Sirca and within a short stance , they were ready to launch, starting with the digital domain. Sourav, Content Head at DigiStreet Media comments, "As a common practice, though we all at DigiStreet Media work as a team, yet we challenge any new communication or concept so as to ensure its viability. When Darpan shared this communication with me, I readily accepted and shared my consent as it not only readily connected with the brand psyche but also gave it the edge which will help us further to take the brand image to newer heights."
“We had this idea in our minds to associate Sirca with homes. This brand communication DigiStreet came up with has really stood strong from that point of view,” commented Apoorv Agarwal -Joint. Managing Director, Sirca Paints. He further added, “I also think that this communication has enough scalability to play many stories and has the ability to connect it to both our consumers and key stakeholders. This is one of the reasons the communication was finalized in such a short period of time. We will soon be launching an ad film for further seeding of the communication. Since the communication was finalized little before lockdown days, as we rolled on, it started to make more sense, and now, as we all know, home I the place of all things and more.”
Since the communication has already been launched in the digital domain, the team is now working on to scale it up to a TV commercial which they will be shooting soon. The same thing will be reflected across all brand collaterals in the days to come. “DigiStreet was bang on to bring out exactly what we needed and hence it became all the easier for us to decide. We will be constantly putting in efforts to establish the communication further with our retail, PoS, ATL as well as internal communications,” said Apoorv, Sirca Paints.
