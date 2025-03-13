Skara’s Holi campaign promotes unplugging and living in the moment

Skara, the no-code video streaming platform by Flixbox Solutions, has launched a new digital campaign titled #PauseToPlay with the message: Unwind. Unplug. Play. The campaign encourages people to take a pledge and take a break from their screens, step outdoors, and create real-life memories. As part of the initiative, Skara invites people to pledge to stay off social media and mobile screens and share what their offline plans are through videos and images with the hashtag #PauseToPlay.

With people spending an average of 6+ hours of screen time per day, screen fatigue has become an increasing concern. Skara took the initiative to test this within its own workspace-capturing candid moments as employees stepped away from their screens and told us about what they are planning for this Holi. The result was a refreshing shift in energy, reinforcing the campaign’s core message.

Speaking about the campaign, Ankita Saikia, co-founder of Skara, said: “Technology has connected us in incredible ways, but it’s important to remind ourselves to disconnect too. We are thrilled to launch the #PauseToPlay campaign which aims to show that it’s okay to take a break from the hustle-bustle and enjoy the moment. At Skara, we empower creators in the digital space, but we also believe in stepping back and embracing the present moment.”

The #PauseToPlay campaign will run on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn, encouraging people to focus on the present.