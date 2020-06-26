Sleepwell donates 10,000 bedding units to support the nation in its fight against COVID-19

Partners with the Government to set up the world’s largest isolation facility.
Sleepwell, India’s leading mattress brand from Sheela Foam Ltd., has once again risen to the occasion to support healthcare efforts across the country. India is currently at the peak of the pandemic with large number of positive cases being reported daily, giving rise to the need for additional quarantine centers. Therefore, as part of its corporate social responsibility initiative, Sleepwell has partnered with the Government to donate 10,000 bedding units comprising of mattresses, pillows and beds for the safe recovery of patients at the world’s largest isolation facility in New Delhi.
Sleepwell has a rich legacy of producing mattresses and comfort solutions for almost five decades. With the state-of-art manufacturing expertise, the company has been successful in delivering the fastest production, delivery and assembly of the bedding units at the facility. The mattresses and beds have been specially created for the purpose of quarantining, hence are comfortable to sleep and sit on for long durations of time.
The Healthmat mattress is made using a proprietary foam core for comfort and support, designed for long hours of sleeping & sitting. All these mattresses are treated with the Neem Fresche technology that ensures zero allergens & germs besides providing a special cover for easy wiping and sanitizing.
The especially designed Environed bed can be assembled in under 5 mins, is made of 100% natural and recyclable corrugated hardboard, at the same time is water resistant and fully sanitizable. The bed is light weight and portable yet has the ability to take more than 250 kg.
Commenting on the initiative, Rahul Gautam, Managing Director, Sheela Foam Ltd. said, “We applaud the initiative of the government to create the world’s largest COVID-19 facility which will provide the necessary infrastructure for all those affected by the virus. This centre is the need of the hour and we at Sleepwell are honoured to be a part of this noble initiative. We are committed to ensuring that every Covid-19 patient has a safe and hygienic bed available where they can receive care and heal.”
As a responsible corporate, we place health and safety of our employees and users ahead of business. During the manufacturing, delivery and assembly of the bedding units we adhered to Stringent precautions which included regular thermal checks, sanitization, mandatory face masks, strict 1.5 meters of social distancing etc.
(We got this information from a press release.)