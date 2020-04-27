Sleepwell ramps up manufacturing to aid healthcare during Covid-19 crisis

Sleepwell, India’s leading mattress brand from Sheela Foam, has lent aid to the Indian healthcare sector in its fight against the Coronavirus pandemic by ensuring timely supply of mattresses and foam sheets across the country. India is currently facing an acute shortage of beds to treat Covid-19 patients. In order to support the nation, Sleepwell has provided close to 10,000 mattresses and foam sheets across healthcare institutions and quarantine centers. A report by the Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics and Policy (CDDEP) had earlier this month revealed that even if 5% of Indians are affected, there will be a requirement of 4-5 times the present count of hospital beds in the country.