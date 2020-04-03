Sleepwell reiterates the importance of sleep

Amidst the global lockdown, social distancing and work from home, people are increasingly spending more time in their bedrooms. The mattress is being used a lot more nowadays with people doing office work on their beds, watching more television and spending the extra time on hand with family. Whilst everyone is taking care of their hygiene through regular sanitisation and usage of masks, it is also important to ensure hygiene and cleanliness of the mattress. With years of usage and absorption of body sweat and dead skin cells, mattresses turn into a breeding ground for bacteria & allergens. Sleepwell’s Neem Fresche offering, is a unique technology derived from the traditional goodness of Indian Neem and is present in all mattresses. It prevents breeding of germs while the air mesh fabric in certain models improves hygiene and air circulation in the mattress. This helps you stay away from allergies and keeps you healthy. In addition, as a regular habit, consumers should vacuum clean their mattress once in 3 months.