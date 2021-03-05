'Slice® launches new brand campaign with Katrina Kaif

The new TVC film, set against the beautiful backdrop of a beach, shows brand ambassador Katrina Kaif posing the ultimate taste challenge to a fan thereby affirming that Slice® is India’s tastiest mango drink. The blind taste challenge set off by Katrina urges him to make a choice between Slice® and another mango-flavored drink. The results of the taste challenge help establish Slice® as the thickest and tastiest mango drink in India as the co-star ultimately chooses Slice® as his preferred choice. Katrina also engages with consumers at the end of the TVC by urging them to take the Slice® taste challenge and try ‘Sabse Thick and Tasty’ Slice® for themselves.