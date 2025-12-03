Slurrp Great Indian Cookout wraps Season 4 with four-city events

Slurrp Great Indian Cookout 4.0 has concluded its four-city edition in Delhi, marking the end of a month-long series that brought together home chefs from across the country.

Advertisment

Positioned as a home-chef competition, the fourth season travelled to Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Delhi through November 2025. The ‘Gully to Gourmet’ theme asked participants to reinterpret street food through more refined approaches.

From 9,000 online entries, three home chefs were shortlisted in each city. They participated in challenges designed to showcase their ability to elevate familiar flavours for judge-in-chief Neha Deepak Shah, joined by visiting chefs in each location. Speaking about her experience, Chef Neha said, “What an incredible experience being the Judge-in-Chief at The Great Indian Cookout 2025! From the sizzling creativity to the sheer passion each participant brought to their dish, it was pure joy to witness India’s diverse flavours come alive… Feeling inspired, grateful, and so proud to be part of a platform that celebrates food, talent, and the spirit of community.”

Mumbai: Where It All Began



The series opened on 1 November at Bunts Sangha’s Ramanath Payyade College in Kurla, where Shobha Halkati was named the winner for her Beetroot Tart with a Rasmalai filling and Guava Gel. Chefs Akanksha Saigal and Amrita Raichand conducted sessions on blending local and global influences.

Kolkata: The City of Joy Delivers



The second leg on 8 November at The Villa, Ballygunge, saw Mithu Saha win with a Sweet Potato Papdi Chaat and Soya Thecha inspired by the workshop’s ingredients. Chefs Shaun Kenworthy and Doma Wang joined as mentors, with Chef Shaun demonstrating a Spiced Chocolate Pudding using a regional preparation method.

Bengaluru: Innovation Takes Centre Stage



Held at Phoenix Mall of Asia on 16 November, this round saw Himanshi Bhardwaj win with her Rava Tortilla with Mushroom Chhole, inspired by Chef Neha’s Rava Mushroom Pongal Risotto. Chef Shri Bala and Chef Kalyan Gopalakrishna introduced regional cuisines and preparation methods.

Delhi: The Grand Finale



The finale on 22 November at Radisson Hotel Delhi MG Road named Neha Gupta the city’s champion for her momo-inspired dish in a kadhi-style sauce. Sessions by Chef Anahita Dhondy and Chef Nishant Choubey explored Delhi’s street food with contemporary presentations.

The Essence of Slurrp GIC



Across locations, the event served as a platform for home cooks to demonstrate their skills. Product demonstrations from USHA, discussions around ingredient choices from ITC’s Aashirvaad team, and engagements by Foodies Only formed part of the on-ground activity.



Reflecting on the wider purpose of the event, Avinash Mudaliar, co-Ffounder and CEO of HT Labs, said, “GIC is more than a contest; it’s a celebration of India’s home-chef revolution.”

The four winners—Shobha Halkati (Mumbai), Mithu Saha (Kolkata), Himanshi Bhardwaj (Bengaluru) and Neha Gupta (Delhi)—were selected from thousands of entries, representing the growing interest in home-based culinary talent. Their journeys will later stream on OTTplay.



(afaqs! got this information in a press release)