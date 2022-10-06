Snapdeal’s festival-themed stores simplify festive shopping

Special stores for Karva Chauth and Dhanteras.
Snapdeal, India’s leading value e-commerce platform, today announced the launch of a series of festive-themed stores to enable shoppers to find all their festive shopping needs in one place.
The assortment in the e-stores is built based on buyer preferences as seen over past years. The e-stores have been curated keeping in mind the products typically purchased by users for these specific festive needs. For instance, users can buy or gift a complete “Karva Chauth Thali set” comprising (steel thali, henna mehndi, pooja book, sindoor etc.), instead of having to look for these items separately. In many cases, users are unaware of the complete list of items that are required for certain rituals and pre-designed sets take the guesswork and stress out of shopping.
“Our role with such themed-stores is akin to that of an experienced member of the family sharing the traditional knowledge and in this case also helping take care of the shopping”, a Snapdeal spokesperson added.
The upcoming e-stores by Snapdeal include:
The Karva Chauth Store - The store will feature a variety of options like Sargi Items (dry fruits and sweet boxes), Karva Chauth Thalis (steel plate and pot sets, Diya, puja essentials), Entertainment sets (tambola sets and card games), along with all the trendy fashion apparel and accessories like bangles, make-up sets etc. for the day. The store will also provide composite style guides built around the latest fashion and beauty trends. The store will have special offers from ethnic fashion brands like Rangita, Juniper, and Janasya along with beauty and personal care brands like Miyuki and Aragma. Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on October 13, Thursday.
The Dhanteras Store - A dedicated e-store for Dhanteras will offer an assortment of steel utensils, brass & copperware, pooja Items (god idols, brass diya etc) and home decor items like curtains, cushions, table mats etc. The store will also have gold & silver coins and sterling silver jewellery. The Dhanteras festival is considered an auspicious day for buying utensils, gold & silver and will have extensive offers & discounts across the Home, Kitchen and Appliances range, including special offers from home-focused brand, HomeTales. As per the Hindu calendar this year Dhanteras will be celebrated on 22 October as well as 23 October.
The Snapdeal Gifting Store - An ongoing gifting store brings together some of the season’s most popular and giftable items from kitchen gifting like glassware, dinner sets, and bar accessories to home furnishing items like Bed Sheet sets to electronic accessories like smartwatches, earphones, selfie sticks. Starting at 249, shoppers can choose from a range of items from brands like Hometails, Miyuki, N-Box etc. The store will have you covered with all festival gifting needs at one destination. Customers will also get a large selection of offers on Digital Gift Cards covering Food, Entertainment, Travel, and Fashion with deals on popular gift cards of Tanishq, Caratlane, Cleartrip, Makemytrip, Swiggy, Lifestyle online, KFC, Dominos pizza, and many more.
As per sales trends seen during Snapdeal’s Toofani Sale - Festive Dhamaka, customers across India are feeling upbeat and celebratory this year as seen through their shopping choices. Buyers are utilising the festive season offers to make indulgent purchases like fragrances & diffusers, wind chimes, photo frames, table mats, decorative mirrors, bar sets, glass serve ware, blow torches and sprout makers. Ethnic fashion, fashion accessories, home decor & improvement items and travel goods have been popular choices this year.
To make shopping easier, Snapdeal also provides an assisted buying experience that helps shoppers place their order by filling in the usual information fields relating to name, and address and also explaining product features, delivery and payment options etc).
Snapdeal’s recently introduced co-branded Rupay card with Bank of Baroda & JCB offers unlimited 5% cashback on purchases made on Snapdeal.
(We got this information in a press release).