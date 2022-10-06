Snapdeal’s festival-themed stores simplify festive shopping

The upcoming e-stores by Snapdeal include:

The Karva Chauth Store - The store will feature a variety of options like Sargi Items (dry fruits and sweet boxes), Karva Chauth Thalis (steel plate and pot sets, Diya, puja essentials), Entertainment sets (tambola sets and card games), along with all the trendy fashion apparel and accessories like bangles, make-up sets etc. for the day. The store will also provide composite style guides built around the latest fashion and beauty trends. The store will have special offers from ethnic fashion brands like Rangita, Juniper, and Janasya along with beauty and personal care brands like Miyuki and Aragma. Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on October 13, Thursday.

The Dhanteras Store - A dedicated e-store for Dhanteras will offer an assortment of steel utensils, brass & copperware, pooja Items (god idols, brass diya etc) and home decor items like curtains, cushions, table mats etc. The store will also have gold & silver coins and sterling silver jewellery. The Dhanteras festival is considered an auspicious day for buying utensils, gold & silver and will have extensive offers & discounts across the Home, Kitchen and Appliances range, including special offers from home-focused brand, HomeTales. As per the Hindu calendar this year Dhanteras will be celebrated on 22 October as well as 23 October.