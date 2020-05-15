SNEHA partners creative agency Siriti to launch the #LockDownMeinLockUp campaign

The NGO that has been addressing health needs of women and children for 20 years, with a focus on fighting domestic violence.
For many women who are locked down and trapped 24X7 with their abuser during this lockdown, it is their worst nightmare come true. SNEHA (Society for Nutrition, Education & Health Action) is an NGO that has been addressing health needs of women and children for 20 years, with a special focus on fighting domestic violence. They are the ideal organization to help counter the rising number of cases of domestic violence during the lockdown.
However they need more funds to match resources to the current situation’s demand. On 11th May, they partnered with Siriti, a creative agency, to launch the #LockDownMeinLockUp campaign to create awareness and raise funds. This campaign, launched with the help of influencers who offered pro-bono support, invited people to adopt one name from a list of names shared on the @snehamumbai_official Instagram page. This list is a representation of the many more women who are trapped. The influencers became the voice of these victims and they tagged others to do the same.
"The #LockdownMeinLockup campaign has drawn unbelievable attention to the issue of domestic violence during the lockdown. The creative and sensitive approach by the team at Siriti has gone a long way. One such idea was to subtly highlight how everyday products are used to inflict violence. This truly brought home the message! Violence is as widespread as this pandemic and also kills women's spirit. The campaign has captured the essence of the problem and the participation of social media influencers and celebrities to create a powerful message is noteworthy! The campaign has drawn so much attention and we hope many women will reach out to SNEHA for help. The funds raised will allow us to do so much more work and empower women to stand up to violence!!" said Vanessa D'Souza, CEO, SNEHA Mumbai.
Adwait Kulkarni, creative director at Siriti, explains “We knew that if we had to drive reach for this cause, we needed to have influencers involved. During our multiple video calls to unlock a powerful idea for this, Huzaan, our film head, suggested that the influencer should become the women who is in need and plead her case. That sparked the idea you see today. Today, after just 3 days, we have over 630 posts and have achieved over 65% of the funding target. Most importantly, these funds raised will help SNEHA reach out to more women to protect and empower them.”