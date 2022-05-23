SoCheers to a new partnership with MindPeers

Expressing his views on the partnership, Siddharth Devnani, Co-Founder & Director, SoCheers said, “We are an advertising agency where our core expertise lies in the creative campaigns we consistently build for our brands. We strongly believe that creativity can thrive only if the mind is healthy, clear and, most importantly, happy. There is no denying the fact that everyone, myself included, goes through various episodes in life, some of which can exact a heavy toll on the mind. Hence, this association with MindPeers is absolutely crucial in our endeavour to build a workplace where people feel positive and heard, which for me, is critical for the sustainability of any organisation.”