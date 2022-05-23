SoCheers to a new partnership with MindPeers

This step aims to promote enhanced employee wellness at the workplace, further strengthening the agency’s people-first philosophy.
SoCheers has partnered with the mental strength platform, MindPeers, adding renewed efforts, yet again, to effectively and holistically strengthen its most valuable resource - its people. This indeed, furthers the agency’s constant and ever-going attempt to create a thriving and conducive work environment for their employees.
The importance of mental health at the workplace is not a new topic anymore. Conversations about overworking, burnouts and the lack of work-life balance can be often seen floating on social media. Additionally, as per current reports, mental health issues have been the primary cause for over a quarter (28%) of employee exits in recent times. Moreover, reports also revealed that two out of five employees battle with depression at the workplace today. It’s no wonder that the Indian Government allocated a substantial amount of nearly INR 600 crores to combat mental health in last year’s budget.
The association also marks the Mental Health Awareness Month, of May, in India, which is still gaining momentum with the Indian masses. Any step which helps in starting a conversation about mental wellness and widening the reach of the issue, contributes immensely to the betterment of the larger societal ecosystem.
Expressing his views on the partnership, Siddharth Devnani, Co-Founder & Director, SoCheers said, “We are an advertising agency where our core expertise lies in the creative campaigns we consistently build for our brands. We strongly believe that creativity can thrive only if the mind is healthy, clear and, most importantly, happy. There is no denying the fact that everyone, myself included, goes through various episodes in life, some of which can exact a heavy toll on the mind. Hence, this association with MindPeers is absolutely crucial in our endeavour to build a workplace where people feel positive and heard, which for me, is critical for the sustainability of any organisation.”
Nupoor Pradhan, head of people operations, SoCheers adds, “SoCheers firmly holds that mental health should be one of the key priorities, not only during a time when people are adjusting to the hybrid work set-up in a post-lockdown era or earlier, when the world was going through a crisis, but for a more sustained and long-term period. This thought forms the crux of our partnership with MindPeers. Moreover, our core philosophy places the organisation’s culture at the very centre and this initiative is a rather significant step towards reinforcing the importance of it.”
Kanika Aggarwal, founder, MindPeers, said, “We, at MindPeers, consistently work towards making ‘taking care of your mind’ a lifestyle. Therefore, we strongly believe that on boarding workplaces to our philosophy would play a vital role in helping us achieve that, as a majority of the population spends a significant amount of their day at their offices. Also, advertising being one of densely populated ecosystems, to have SoCheers on board is yet another step to help combat mental health issues on a larger front.
