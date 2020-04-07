SoCheers urges other agencies to ‘Make this a format worth trending’

They put together a vetted-list of organisations (you can view it here) that are helping the needy and opened them up to their team at large. For every donation made by an employee at SoCheers, SoCheers pledged to do the same. i.e. If someone donated ‘X’ to a particular entity, SoCheers will donate ‘X’ too to the same organization on their behalf. Causes ranged from donating food for daily wage earners, to medical supplies required across medical institutions to animal welfare during a time like this. Different people resonated with different causes, and had the option of donating whatever they resonated with most & felt like they made a difference to something that mattered to them as an individual. Diverse causes run by World Health Organisation (WHO), Zomato Feeding India, Pharmeasy - Gift A Mask, Goonj - Raahat Covid 19, The Voice Of Stray Dogs, Roti Bank, Chief Minister's Relief Fund- COVID 19 were a part of the list.