SOCIAL’s 2025 Wrapped decodes dining, drinking and downtime

SOCIALhas released SOCIAL 2025 Wrapped, a data-led snapshot outlining how customers across Indian cities used its café-bar spaces through 2025, from workday meals to late-night deliveries and community events.

The annual release draws on internal data to map changing consumer behaviour, indicating a move away from occasion-led visits towards more routine, mood-driven usage. SOCIAL’s outlets increasingly functioned as all-day spaces, hosting work meetings, meals, music gigs and late-night gatherings within the same format.

Commenting on the SOCIAL 2025 Wrapped, Divya Aggarwal, chief growth officer, Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality, said: “What stood out for us in 2025 is how clearly behaviour has shifted from ‘occasion-led’ to ‘mood-led’. People aren’t stepping out only for celebrations anymore; they’re stepping out because they want to experience something new, go to a familiar corner, or a quick reset. SOCIAL 2025 Wrapped captures that: ramen when you need comfort, chaat when you want a lift, a community event when you want to feel a part of a larger community, and delivery when the night runs longer than planned. The format that wins today is the one that can hold every mood without asking guests to be a certain version of themselves.”

According to the data, SOCIAL hosted 2,025 community events and over 2,100 live music gigs during the year, reinforcing its positioning as a multi-use cultural space that transitions from café to bar over the course of the day.

Food consumption patterns showed a preference for repeat, comfort-driven choices. Customers ordered 1,46,055 bowls of ramen, 1,13,825 plates of chaat and 63,275 servings of K-Krispy Lotus Stems in 2025. High-frequency items included Fully Reloaded Nachos, Couch Potato Platters and Boss Fried Chicken Burgers, which sold at regular intervals throughout the year.

Beverage data pointed to the growth of an all-day drinking culture, with over 81 million ml of cocktails and shots served across outlets. Alongside cocktails, café beverages such as cutting chai and matcha continued to feature prominently, reflecting overlapping café and bar usage.

Several in-house community IPs, including The SOCIAL Jumpstart and Fan S(#)cial, saw increased participation.

Late-night delivery also formed a significant part of consumption. SOCIAL delivered over 15,000 kilograms of biryani in 2025, with half of all delivery orders placed after 11 pm. Loyalty metrics showed repeat behaviour, with a notable increase in Social Club memberships during the year.

The dataset also included informal indicators of customer behaviour, such as missing tissue rolls, broken glasses and guests staying until closing time, offering a more everyday view of how the spaces were used.



