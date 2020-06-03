Sociowash acquires digital mandate for ATS

Agency's Delhi office will handle the responsibility of planning and execution of creative campaigns, strategy and digital media ad requirements.
Sociowash has acquired the digital mandate for real estate developer ATS in a multi-agency pitch.
Speaking about the collaboration, Bani G. Anand, director of ATS said, "Having a strong digital presence is imperative for a brand like ATS. We are pleased to be working with a young and dynamic agency like Sociowash in strategy and marketing to reach newer audience and interact with our base audience at ATS".
Raghav Bagai, Sociowash co-founder added, "We are really excited about our collaboration with ATS. With creatively designed and strategically placed campaigns and other communications, we are determined to reach varied audience base through digital platforms. Sociowash media and performance wing along with the creative expertise will help add value to ATS as a brand and communicate the brand's vision in novel and creative ways".
(We got this information from a press release.)