Sociowash bags the creative mandate for Select CITYWALK in a multi-agency pitch

Adding to the conversation, Pranav Agarwal, Co-Founder, Sociowash, said "We are really excited to join hands with Select CITYWALK and revamp the brand's overall presence through a tactfully devised creative approach for the brand’s communication integrated with guerrilla marketing. With another lifestyle brand under our belt which isn’t digital heavy will open newer avenues in the future and we’re ecstatic about that. Sociowash's digital media & creative expertise will help to add value to the Select CITYWALK's primary vision and assist the brand in creating a better communication process across platforms.”