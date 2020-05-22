Sociowash bags the creative mandate for Select CITYWALK in a multi-agency pitch

The agency's Delhi office will be involved with the planning & execution of the creative campaign planning, strategy, and requirements.
Select CITYWALK is one of the most iconic shopping centers in Delhi. With a plethora of international brands on offer along with top-class gourmet restaurants located in the heart of the city, it attracts thousands of people on a daily basis.
Speaking about the collaboration of the brand with the agency, Gitanjali Singh, Vice President, Marketing, Select CITYWALK said “Our aim is to further strengthen the brand positioning for Select CITYWALK as a preferred shopping destination. We are delighted to engage with a young and exciting strategic and creative agency like Sociowash as our partner in this journey.”
Adding to the conversation, Pranav Agarwal, Co-Founder, Sociowash, said "We are really excited to join hands with Select CITYWALK and revamp the brand's overall presence through a tactfully devised creative approach for the brand’s communication integrated with guerrilla marketing. With another lifestyle brand under our belt which isn’t digital heavy will open newer avenues in the future and we’re ecstatic about that. Sociowash's digital media & creative expertise will help to add value to the Select CITYWALK's primary vision and assist the brand in creating a better communication process across platforms.”
