Sonali Bendre ventures into podcasting with ‘Happy Pawdcast’ by RosePod

RosePod has launched The Happy Pawdcast, a podcast focused on pet parenting and care. Touted as India’s first large-scale podcast on the subject, it aims to provide expert insights and tips for pet owners. With pet adoption increasing, the show serves as a resource for both new and experienced pet parents. Actor Sonali Bendre hosts the podcast.

Sharing her excitement about the podcast, Sonali Bendre says, “I have been a pet parent for years and my love for animals has only grown stronger. Being part of The Happy Pawdcast is truly special for me because it’s a platform where I can connect with fellow pet lovers, share my experiences and most importantly, spread awareness about responsible pet parenting. Taking care of a pet is not just a responsibility but a deeply rewarding journey and this podcast is the perfect first step for anyone looking to embark on it. Through engaging conversations and expert insights, I hope to educate and inspire more people to welcome pets into their lives with love.”

This announcement follows Rose Audio Visuals’ expansion into branded content with Connect NXT, audio storytelling with RosePod, and the Telugu market through Rose Kanakavalli, broadening its reach to Indian audiences.

