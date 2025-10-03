Sonu Nigam to perform live at Dal Lake in tribute to Mohammed Rafi

Srinagar will host its first large-scale live concert, curated by NDTV Good Times on Sunday, 26th October 2025. Sonu Nigam will perform at the SKICC, set against Dal Lake and the Himalayan peaks.

The evening will feature Nigam’s well-known Bollywood songs while also paying tribute to Mohammed Rafi, one of India’s most celebrated singers. For many, hearing Rafi’s classics performed in this setting will be a rare cultural moment.

Sonu Nigam, reflecting on the occasion, said: “It is more special because we have not seen the celebration of 100 years of the late Mohammed Rafi Sahab at Dal Lake. Can you imagine! The whole world knows my connection with my peer, my guru, my inspiration but celebrating his legacy at Dal lake in Kashmir, celebrating the zest of Kashmir is going to be really wonderful and special. Looking forward to see you all there.”

The choice of venue is symbolic. SKICC, by the banks of Dal Lake, provides a backdrop where the stage and nature merge to create an atmospheric concert experience.

Rahul Kanwal, CEO & editor-in-chief, NDTV, said: “Good Times was created as a canvas for India’s most extraordinary cultural expressions. To bring Sonu Nigam to Srinagar, with the Dal Lake as his stage, is an affirmation of India’s confidence in presenting its heritage, its beauty, and its artistry to the world. This concert is a defining cultural moment for Kashmir and for the country.”

Rahul Kumar Shaw, chief experiences officer, NDTV Good Times, said: “When we said Good Times will be about extraordinary experiences, this is what we meant. The first one is here - Sonu Nigam at Dal Lake, a never-seen-before cultural spectacle that puts Srinagar on the world stage. We are the first ones in many years to come here and create something of this scale, and it is a privilege to do so in Kashmir- a land whose people have an unmatched spirit. We’ve promised audiences that every NDTV Good Times experience will be bigger, richer, and more immersive, and this evening is exactly what we promised- a concert you don’t just attend, but one you carry back with you.”

The concert aims to highlight Kashmir as a cultural hub and bring global attention to the valley through music. Tickets are available exclusively on District, with limited seating expected to sell quickly.





