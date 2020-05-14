Sony AATH emerges as the 3rd most viewed Bangla GEC in FY 19-20

The channel also continues to be the fastest growing Bangla GEC.
Sony AATH, the family entertainment channel, has been consistently entertaining the viewers in Bangla market, helping it become the fastest growing Bangla GEC over the past 4 years with 28% growth year on year (Source: BARC Market: West Bengal, TG: 2+, Period: Wk 1’16 – 16’20, Average Weekly Impressions)
Buoyed by the growing preference of viewers, Sony AATH became the 3rd most viewed Bangla GEC in FY 19-20 in Bengal state as well as in Bengal urban markets. Additionally, Sony AATH’s Sunday Fundays - the 10AM-2:30PM slot on Sundays – has worked wonders as the channel is #1 in the slot with 30% share in Bengal (Source: BARC Market: West Bengal, TG: 2+, Period: Wk 14’19 – Wk 13’20, Average Weekly Impressions).
The channel, with its strong programming mix, reflects the culture of Bengal and engages with viewers across all age groups, bringing families together for wholesome family entertainment. It also connects users over social media, with the YouTube page having a strong following of 6.5 MN subscribers and average monthly views of more than 170 MN.
Tushar Shah, Business Head, Sony AATH and English Cluster, Sony Pictures Networks India
“We have been passionate and persistent about entertaining the viewers in Bangla market for the last 10 years and are happy to have succeeded in doing so and emerging as a strong #3. This feat would not have been possible without the love of the audience and the support of the advertisers and the distribution partners. We feel deep gratitude for the support and aim to grow stronger”
(We got this information from a press release.)