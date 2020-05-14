Sony AATH emerges as the 3rd most viewed Bangla GEC in FY 19-20

Tushar Shah, Business Head, Sony AATH and English Cluster, Sony Pictures Networks India

“We have been passionate and persistent about entertaining the viewers in Bangla market for the last 10 years and are happy to have succeeded in doing so and emerging as a strong #3. This feat would not have been possible without the love of the audience and the support of the advertisers and the distribution partners. We feel deep gratitude for the support and aim to grow stronger”