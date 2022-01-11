Sony AATH retains the #3 slot among Bangla GECs in the Year 2021

The channel also launched Aladdin in November which has added to the content diversity.
One of the fastest-growing Bangla general entertainment channels, Sony AATH, has been consistently entertaining the viewers with an interesting mix of content. The family entertainment channel has retained the #3 position in terms of viewership across the Urban Markets of West Bengal and in Kolkata. (Source: BARC Market: West Bengal Urban, TG: 2+, Period: Wk 1-52’21, Average Weekly Impressions).
The year 2021 was marked by a slew of new and unique offerings by Sony AATH. The channel introduced ‘Hollywood Hungama’, bringing the best of Hollywood titles to Bengali audiences for the first time. Titles such as Kong, Skull Island, Godzilla, and Jurassic series were well received by the audiences and helped garner good traction. The channel also launched Aladdin in November which has added to the content diversity. Besides the new content, the audience continued to show love for thrillers like - CID and Crime Patrol, and family shows like Gopal Bhar and Baalveer. The channel has also maintained its leadership in the morning prime slot (10 AM – 1 PM) and is again ranked #1 in both West Bengal Urban and Kolkata.
While the audience support has helped in maintaining the viewership share for the brand, it has also reflected upon its social media channels. Sony AATH has emerged as the biggest Bangla Language channel on YouTube with over 13.5 Mn subscribers and an average of 300 MN views per month.
Tushar Shah, chief marketing officer & business head, Sony AATH and English Cluster, Sony Pictures Networks India, shares “It’s heartening to note that our viewers have loved our content offering, helping the channel retain its No. 3 position on the viewership chart of Bengal yet again! This affection and performance make our commitment of providing nothing but the best even stronger for our viewers. New Year 2022 is going to see yet another eclectic mix of content offering from Sony AATH. And I am certain, we will continue to enjoy the confidence of our audience, as well as our business partners. I would also like to take this opportunity to wish everyone a happy and healthy new year!”
