Sony AATH retains the #3 slot among Bangla GECs in the Year 2021

Tushar Shah, chief marketing officer & business head, Sony AATH and English Cluster, Sony Pictures Networks India, shares “It’s heartening to note that our viewers have loved our content offering, helping the channel retain its No. 3 position on the viewership chart of Bengal yet again! This affection and performance make our commitment of providing nothing but the best even stronger for our viewers. New Year 2022 is going to see yet another eclectic mix of content offering from Sony AATH. And I am certain, we will continue to enjoy the confidence of our audience, as well as our business partners. I would also like to take this opportunity to wish everyone a happy and healthy new year!”