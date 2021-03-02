Sony BBC Earth concludes fourth edition of ‘Feel Alive Hours’ with a one-of-a-kind digital approach

“Recognizing the immediate transition to e-learning this year, Sony BBC Earth was the first to revamp its flagship school engagement program ‘Feel Alive Hours’ and go digital. We are proud to have continued our efforts of engaging with kids since there is no greater joy than to learn together, inspire each other and have fun while doing so. We managed to keep the students engaged through the 6-month long program as well as infuse creative learning and a positive change of action”.