Sony BBC Earth concludes the third edition of ‘feel alive hours’ in schools across India

In its continued efforts in inspiring, influencing and making students ‘feel alive’ with its enthralling content, Sony BBC Earth, India’s most loved factual entertainment channel, recently concluded the third edition of ‘feel alive hours’. Post the phenomenal success of the first and second edition of this exclusive on-ground property, the channel made the third edition bigger in scale and outreach by adding Chennai to the list. This year’s edition reached out to over 1 lakh students across 300 schools in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata, and helped the students open their eyes to the wonders of the world amidst their busy study schedule.
An idea born from a BBC Research about how being connected to nature makes one happy, ‘feel alive hours’ helped rekindle the joy of being closer to nature through positive, insightful stories from some of the channel’s landmark shows. This year’s edition, additionally, emphasised on the importance and the relevance of ‘Being Eco Conscious’. Students were encouraged to adopt and advocate sustainable living through thought-provoking stories and ‘Do it yourself’ workshops on reusing plastic bottles as bird feeders, plant pots and lava lamps.
The especially curated educative and entertaining 90 minutes program also included quirky science experiments, engaging quizzes, exciting eco-friendly giveaways and many mind-blowing and never seen before stories on fun science, nature, wildlife, adventure, exploration, manufacturing, culture, food, fitness and more.
Of the 300 schools covered, there were 75 schools in Mumbai including RBK Global School and Arya Vidya Mandir; 75 schools in Delhi including Alpine school and Ryan International School; 75 schools in Chennai including VNR Vivekananda Vidyalaya and Ramakrishnan Mission Matrix Higher Secondary School; 50 schools in Bangalore including Cambridge and AECS Magnolia CBSE and 25 schools in Kolkata including G B Memorial and Harvard House High School. Basis the phenomenal response, the faculty and students are inspired to co-exist with nature and be more responsible about their plastic footprint.
Tushar Shah, executive vice president & business head, SPNI English Cluster
“Feel Alive Hours in schools has been a pioneering initiative to capture the young audience and trigger positive impact through our content. This year, we levelled up by driving the programme with a purpose to make the young minds more eco-conscious by advocating sustainability. The phenomenal response from students and faculty across India motivates us to push the envelope further in consumer engagement and churn out content that entertains and inspires alike.”
Sanjukta Biswas, professor at CP Goenka School, Mumbai
“The session was really informative and engaging. The videos shown were excellent and the children really enjoyed the session, especially the quiz. Sony BBC Earth is a really good channel for everyone to watch.”
(We got this information in a press release.)