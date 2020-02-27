Sony BBC Earth concludes the third edition of ‘feel alive hours’ in schools across India

In its continued efforts in inspiring, influencing and making students ‘feel alive’ with its enthralling content, Sony BBC Earth, India’s most loved factual entertainment channel, recently concluded the third edition of ‘feel alive hours’. Post the phenomenal success of the first and second edition of this exclusive on-ground property, the channel made the third edition bigger in scale and outreach by adding Chennai to the list. This year’s edition reached out to over 1 lakh students across 300 schools in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata, and helped the students open their eyes to the wonders of the world amidst their busy study schedule.